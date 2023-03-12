Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,597 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 889,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 198,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

