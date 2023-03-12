Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.14. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
