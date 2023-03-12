Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,856,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 8,075,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,853.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.