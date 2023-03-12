Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of TX opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 121,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

