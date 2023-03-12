Tether Gold One Day Volume Reaches $61.26 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,884.98 or 0.09136608 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $61.26 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.



Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

