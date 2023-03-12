Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.24 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,883.26 or 0.08979084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $91.24 million and $106.50 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

