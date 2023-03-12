Tezos Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $921.20 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004146 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,531,209 coins and its circulating supply is 930,251,007 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

