The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $275.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.