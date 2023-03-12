The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

