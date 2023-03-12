The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRVGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Insider Transactions at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $40,426.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,491.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

