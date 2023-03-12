The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Insider Transactions at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $40,426.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,491.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

