The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Covestro Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €38.61 ($41.07) on Wednesday. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a one year high of €49.53 ($52.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.39 and a 200-day moving average of €36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

