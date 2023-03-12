The Goldman Sachs Group Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $30.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
