The Goldman Sachs Group Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $30.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.