The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $39.38 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00449203 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.07 or 0.30363169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,604,368,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,836,553,195 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

