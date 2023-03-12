The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,276 shares of company stock worth $8,512,212 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $237.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

