The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

