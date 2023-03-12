The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 6,460,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

