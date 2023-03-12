The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 29,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

