The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of REAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 50,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,900. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

