Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 118,386 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,386 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.6% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

