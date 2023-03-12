Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 64.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

