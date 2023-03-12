Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

