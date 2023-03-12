Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,321,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Banco Bradesco comprises about 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

