Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $48.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

