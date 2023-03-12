Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 12,899 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 376.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

