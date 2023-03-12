Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 9,604 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.98 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

