Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,750 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

