Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,966 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

COF stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

