Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,009 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

JD.com Stock Down 2.9 %

JD.com Announces Dividend

Shares of JD opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

