Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,536 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGYS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.10 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

