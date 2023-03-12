Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,536 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.
AGYS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.10 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
