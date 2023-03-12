Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 797,117 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,117 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 5.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pfizer worth $322,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

