Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,116 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.26 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

