Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.