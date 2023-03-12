Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,521,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 477,966 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $92,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

