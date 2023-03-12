Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $73,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $341.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.