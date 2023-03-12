TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Update

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

TLGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 2,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,847. TLGY Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth $708,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.