Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in February

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

About Tobu Railway

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.