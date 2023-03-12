Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.76 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00011019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and $21.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00224807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,614.90 or 0.99971401 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26974794 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $25,731,398.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

