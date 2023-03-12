Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.36

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$17.88. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 334,993 shares traded.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

