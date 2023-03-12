TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 244,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Danske cut shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TORM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TORM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TORM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMD stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 418,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. TORM has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.45.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

