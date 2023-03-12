Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 475.0% in February

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
NDP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 5,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.