Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 475.0% in February

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NDP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 5,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

