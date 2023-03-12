Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.