Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $246.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.39. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

