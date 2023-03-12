Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $246.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.82.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.39. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.