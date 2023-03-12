Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

TCL.A opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$940.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$18.58.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.