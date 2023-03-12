Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.68 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

