Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. Trees shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 27,566 shares traded.

Trees Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Trees

(Get Rating)

TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.