Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 182,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,075. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

