Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.7 days.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TRRSF traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

