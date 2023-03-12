Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

TFINP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

