Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
TFINP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.
About Triumph Financial
