Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 691 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.