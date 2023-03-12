Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $620.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

